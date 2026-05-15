Pune: FIR Filed Against Sinhagad College Officials After Watchman Dies By Suicide Over Alleged 42-Month Salary Delay | Sourced

Pune: A 53-year-old watchman working at Sinhagad College of Engineering allegedly died by suicide on the hostel campus on Wednesday after facing financial stress due to non-payment of salary for several months.

The deceased was identified as Sameer Madhavrao Dabholkar, a resident of Sai Nagar in Hingne Khurd area of Pune. According to police, before taking the extreme step, Dabholkar sent a short video message to his wife on WhatsApp, saying that he had not received his salary.

Based on a complaint filed by his son, Vrushabh Dabholkar, the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth police registered an FIR against the founder of Sinhagad College of Engineering, Maruti Nivrutti Navale; secretary Sunanda Maruti Navale; vice presidents Rachana Navale Ashtekar and Rahul Maruti Navale; and other office-bearers. The case has been registered under sections related to abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Maruti Navale has faced legal scrutiny in earlier cases as well. In 2023, a case related to an alleged Provident Fund scam worth around Rs 70 lakh was registered against him at Kondhwa police station. Earlier, in 2017, the CBI had also booked him in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case involving Central Bank of India officials.

Police said Dabholkar had been working as a watchman at the college since June 2002. The FIR stated that he had not been paid his salary for the last 42 months. Due to mounting debts and continuous financial difficulties, he was reportedly under severe mental stress.

Officials said Dabholkar died by suicide inside a room at the Panhala hostel around 2.20 pm on Wednesday.

Senior Police Inspector Rahul Khilare confirmed that the FIR was filed following the complaint from the victim’s family. He also said that the accused have not been arrested yet and further investigation is underway.

Police added that the seven-second video clip sent by Dabholkar before his death reportedly mentioned only one line: “Salary not received.”