Pune: Green Signal For 10 MLD STP At Aundh Botanical Garden | Sourced

In a major boost to the Pollution Abatement of River Mula-Mutha project being implemented by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assistance, the long-pending land issue for the proposed 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Botanical Garden, Aundh, has finally been resolved.

The civic administration had planned a total of 11 STPs with a combined treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day at various locations across the city as part of the river pollution control initiative. Of these, work on 10 STPs is currently underway, while the Botanical Garden STP project has remained stalled since 2023 due to the non-availability of land possession.

The proposal for allotment of 0.3 hectares of land required for the 10 MLD STP at Botanical Garden has now received approval, and the necessary working No Objection Certificate (NOC) has also been granted, paving the way for the commencement of the project.

Senior civic officials, including Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur, played a key role in pursuing the proposal and expediting clearances.

With the resolution of the land issue, the civic administration has taken an important step towards strengthening sewage treatment infrastructure and reducing pollution in the Mula-Mutha river system.