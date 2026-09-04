Pune: PMC Cracks Down On FC Road Footpath Stalls, Warns Vendors Of Fine Hike By ₹10,000-₹15,000 | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its surprise anti-encroachment drive against vendors and shopkeepers occupying footpaths along the busy Fergusson College Road (FC Road), with civic officials warning that repeated violations will attract heavier fines and regular inspections.

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The action comes as temporary stalls and commercial setups continue to occupy portions of the pedestrian pathway, forcing people to negotiate through narrow spaces or walk along the road. PMC teams have removed unauthorised material and temporary structures during the latest drive, including wooden stalls covered with blue and yellow plastic tarpaulin sheets.

A PMC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We will not allow vendors to repeatedly return to the same locations after enforcement action. The fine, which was earlier ₹5,000, will now be increased to ₹10,000-₹15,000 if the encroachment continues.”

The official added that surprise inspections would be conducted regularly, either daily or once every two to three days, to prevent vendors from immediately returning after the civic team leaves. “If they continue to put up stalls, our team will come and remove the material. Wooden stalls that are put up again will also be dismantled,” the official said.

The recurring cycle of removal and return highlights the larger challenge facing the civic administration. Several small vendors depend on busy stretches such as FC Road for daily customers and say that shifting elsewhere could significantly affect their earnings.

Yashraj Kumar, a shopkeeper on FC Road, said, “We know the footpath is meant for pedestrians, but this is also where customers come to us. If we move to an interior location, we may not get enough business to survive. We are willing to follow the rules, but the PMC should tell us where we can legally set up our stalls.”

Another vendor said repeated action does not address the reason vendors return to the same location. “Every time the civic team comes, we remove our stall or our goods. But after the action is over, we have no other place to go. We come back because this is our livelihood and because there is a steady flow of customers here,” said Kunal More.

Shopkeepers also raised concerns over the financial impact of losing goods or temporary structures during enforcement drives. Zain Khan said, “For a small vendor, even a fine or the loss of a wooden stall is a major expense. We are not trying to deliberately trouble pedestrians. We want to earn, but there should be a proper vending arrangement instead of repeatedly taking away our livelihood.”

Arpit Marne, another vendor, said the administration should combine enforcement with designated vending spaces. “If the PMC wants us to permanently leave the footpath, give us an alternative place where we can legally conduct business. We will follow the rules if there is a practical option available to us,” said Marne.