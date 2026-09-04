Class 11 Girl Threatened With Knife, Abduction Attempt In Pune's Daund | AI generated

Pune: An incident involving an alleged attempt to abduct a minor Class 11 student after stopping her on the road and threatening her with a knife has been reported from the Rahu area of Daund taluka in Pune district, officals said on Friday.

The girl’s father approached Yavat police station after learning about the incident. A case has been registered against Ramzan Rasool Sheikh, a resident of Rahu, and one of his alleged associates.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the incident took place around noon on September 2. The minor was travelling home on a two-wheeler with her friend when two men allegedly arrived on another motorcycle and blocked their way near Karande-Pingalevasti.

The complaint states that one of the accused allegedly held the girl’s hand and attempted to pull her away before threatening her with a knife. The two girls raised an alarm, following which the suspects allegedly fled the spot.

The girl’s father has also alleged that the accused had previously harassed his daughter and had been visiting the area near their house at night, causing her fear. However, according to the complaint, the girl had not informed her family about the earlier incidents.

The complaint further states that the girl’s father became acquainted with Sheikh around four months ago. At the time, Sheikh allegedly took the complainant’s mobile phone for some time, stating that it could be used to contact him in case of any difficulty. During this period, his WhatsApp account was allegedly accessed on Sheikh’s phone.

The complainant has also alleged that Sheikh subsequently used the WhatsApp account to send objectionable or misleading information concerning his daughter to the complainant’s son-in-law.

Based on the complaint, Yavat police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have launched an investigation and are gathering further information about the main accused and his alleged associate.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of minors in the area. Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged harassment and attempted abduction.