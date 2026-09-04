Pune: CCTV Captures 25-Year-Old’s Fatal Crash On Mud-Covered Balewadi-Mahalunge Road

Pune: 25-Year-Old Dies In Balewadi-Mahalunge Road Accident Amid Mud, Poor Streetlighting | Screengrab

Pune: A 25-year-old man died in a road accident on the Balewadi-Mahalunge road near Godrej Township on Wednesday night. The accident has raised fresh concerns over road safety, with residents alleging that mud accumulated on the road and non-functional streetlights contributed to the crash.

The deceased was identified as Shrihari Anand, a resident of VTP Alpine. He was travelling from Balewadi towards Mahalunge village on his two-wheeler when the accident took place at around 11.18 pm on September 2.

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According to residents, Shrihari lost control of his motorcycle after it skidded on a muddy stretch of the road. The poor lighting on the stretch reportedly made visibility difficult at the time of the accident.

A truck travelling from the opposite direction was reportedly unable to avoid the rider, resulting in a fatal collision. Shrihari sustained serious injuries and died in the accident.

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CCTV footage showing the moments before the crash has also surfaced.

The incident has renewed concerns among residents about the condition of the Balewadi-Mahalunge road. They claimed that several streetlights on the stretch have not been functioning, while accumulated mud has not been properly cleared.

Residents also said the latest accident was reportedly the second fatal crash involving a young person on the same stretch in the past two weeks.

They have urged the civic authorities and agencies responsible for the road to immediately remove the mud, clean the stretch and repair the non-functional streetlights. Residents have also called for a safety inspection of the entire road and urgent measures to prevent further accidents, particularly at night.