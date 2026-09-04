Pune Court Convicts Three For Violating Police Sound Restrictions During Procession |

Pune: A court in Pune has convicted three persons, including the president and vice-president of a local festival mandal and a DJ sound system operator, for violating the Pune Police Commissioner’s orders on the use of loud sound systems during processions.

The incident took place on Aug 26, 2026, when the Al Madina Young Boys Mandal, located in Lohianagar under the Khadak police station limits, allegedly used a DJ sound system near Lohianagar Kaman on a public road. Police said the sound system was operated at a volume exceeding permissible decibel limits, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents.

The Pune Police Commissioner had issued orders prohibiting the use of DJ sound systems, laser lights and firecrackers during processions and public events. Police personnel had also served notices under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing the organisers to comply with the restrictions and reduce the sound level.

Despite repeated warnings, the organisers allegedly continued playing music at a high volume, leading to a case being registered against the mandal office-bearers and the sound system operator under Sections 223 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The suspects were identified as mandal president Wahid Qasim Maniyar, vice-president Jayed Majid Shaikh, and DJ sound system operator-owner Prakash Krishnat Aswale, a resident of Sawarde Budruk in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district.

After registering the case, Khadak police completed the necessary legal action and filed the charge sheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Court No. 6, Shivajinagar, Pune, within 24 hours.

On Sep 3, the court convicted all three suspects under Sections 223 and 292 of the BNS and sentenced them based on the action taken by the Khadak police.

The action comes amid heightened enforcement by Pune Police against violations of prescribed noise limits and orders issued for public processions and celebrations.