Pune: Nigdi-Chakan Metro Project Gets Green Signal; ₹12,937 Crore Plan Approved | Representative Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The proposed 45.295-km Nigdi-Chakan metro corridor, connecting Bhakti-Shakti Group Shilp Chowk in Nigdi with the Chakan industrial belt, has moved a step closer to implementation. The project, estimated to cost ₹12,937.23 crore, has been approved by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s General Body and will now be sent to the state government for further approval.

The proposed corridor will have 34 stations, including 28 within Pimpri-Chinchwad. The line is expected to improve connectivity across major residential, commercial and industrial areas of the city and Chakan.

The project was discussed before municipal representatives on two occasions before receiving approval. The proposal was moved through the General Body and was eventually approved after amendments were suggested by members.

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At present, the metro operates between Dapodi and Pimpri, while work is underway to extend the line by 4.519 km up to Bhakti-Shakti Group Shilp Chowk in Nigdi. Once this extension is completed, the proposed second phase will connect Nigdi with Chakan.

The new corridor will pass through several key locations, including Transport Nagar, Ravet, Punawale, Tathawade, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Nashik Phata, Bhosari, Moshi, Alandi Phata and Chakan. At Wakad, passengers will also be able to interchange with the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar metro corridor.

Funding pattern

The project will be financed through contributions from the Centre, state government, loans and funding agencies. The Centre and state government are each expected to contribute ₹1,721.71 crore as share capital.

Loans of ₹510.23 crore each will be taken from the Centre and the state government, while another ₹898.14 crore loan is proposed from the state. Funding agencies will provide around ₹6,695.81 crore.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will contribute approximately ₹320.96 crore towards the project.