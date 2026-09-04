Pune Shocker! 2-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Maval After Accused Lures Her With Ice Cream | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: A 2-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Takwe Budruk in Maval tehsil after a 51-year-old man lured her with ice cream, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Balu Namdev Asawale, has been arrested by Vadgaon Maval police.

The incident took place on Tuesday between 11am and noon, according to the police. The girl’s mother later approached the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday. A court in Vadgaon has remanded Asawale to police custody until September 8. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Girl tells mother about the incident

According to the police, Asawale allegedly lured the 2-year-and-10-month-old girl by telling her that he would buy her ice cream. He then allegedly took her inside a milk dairy and sexually assaulted her.

The girl later told her mother about what had happened. The mother then approached the Vadgaon Maval police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Asawale and arrested him.

Accused remanded in police custody

Asawale, 51, is a resident of Takwe Budruk in Maval tehsil. He was produced before a local court after his arrest. The court remanded him to police custody until September 8. Police are now questioning him and investigating the incident.

The incident has caused anger among residents in the Maval area, with demands for strict action against the accused.

Police said further investigation is underway.