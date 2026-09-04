Pune: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Announces Special Task Force To Tackle Hinjawadi’s Traffic, Infrastructure Crisis |

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has announced the formation of a special task force to address infrastructure and traffic issues in Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji. The task force will be headed by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and will include senior officials from various departments.

The move comes as the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has prepared a ₹426 crore infrastructure plan for Hinjawadi. Pawar said an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be sought to speed up the implementation of the plan.

The task force will focus on key issues including roads, traffic, water supply, electricity, waste management and metro connectivity. Weekly coordination meetings will be held to monitor the progress of ongoing and proposed projects.

Collector Jitendra Dudi said more than five lakh people travel to and from Hinjawadi every day, while limited entry and exit routes contribute to severe traffic congestion. As immediate measures, authorities have proposed deploying 100 Maharashtra Security Force personnel, restricting heavy vehicles during peak hours and considering changes in IT companies' working hours.

The infrastructure plan also includes around 60 km of drainage networks, footpaths and streetlights over the next one-and-a-half years. Six new parallel roads have been planned near Bhujbal, Laxmi and Hinjawadi Chowks to reduce traffic pressure, with the land acquisition process underway.

To address water shortages, authorities are also working on plans to bring water from Pavana Dam and improve supply through the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran scheme.

Meanwhile, FITE state president Pavanjit Mane said similar plans had been announced in the past but failed to take off. FITE will hold a protest in Hinjawadi on September 6 over the area's poor infrastructure and has asked authorities to explain their plans to IT employees and residents.