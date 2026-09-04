VIDEO: BJP Leader Dilip Kamble's Cars Vandalised In Pune, CCTV Wires Cut | Video Screen

Pune: Two vehicles belonging to former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Dilip Kamble were damaged by unidentified persons outside his residence in Ghorpadi, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a housing society on BT Kawade Road between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday, when Kamble and his family were away from home. According to police, the attackers allegedly used stones and bamboo sticks to smash the windshields and damage both vehicles parked outside the house.

Kamble later approached the Mundhwa police and filed a non-cognisable complaint.

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He said the manner in which the vehicles were targeted suggested that the incident may have been planned in advance. He also pointed out that the CCTV wires at his residence had been cut, leaving the cameras without footage during the incident.

“We had gone out around 8pm and returned around 9pm, only to find that our vehicles had been vandalised. I feel this was a deliberate and pre-planned attempt to attack me. The windshields of the vehicles were damaged and the CCTV wires had also been cut, so footage was also not available,” Kamble said.

He said he did not have any personal dispute with anyone and was unable to determine why he had been targeted.

Police said the incident appeared to be selective, as no other vehicle parked inside the housing society was damaged. Investigators are checking CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas and examining other available evidence to establish the identity of those involved.

Smita Wasnik, Senior Police Inspector of Mundhwa police station, told The Free Press Journal that a non-cognisable offence had been registered against unidentified persons based on Kamble’s complaint.

“We have also checked CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. The accused has been identified and action will be taken according to the complaint. Further investigation is underway,” Wasnik said.