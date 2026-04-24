Pune: PMC Clears Key Proposals On Tax Relief, PMPML Funding & Infrastructure Push

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a series of proposals that aim to reduce expenditure, support public transport, promote women’s empowerment and strengthen civic infrastructure across the city.

Property tax bills

In a major cost-saving move, the committee approved a proposal to outsource the printing of property tax bills, notices, and warrants to a sponsor bank. ICICI Bank has agreed to undertake the printing free of cost, with the condition that its logo will appear on the documents. This decision is expected to save the civic body nearly ₹50-60 lakh annually.

PMPML

Addressing the growing financial deficit of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the committee sanctioned ₹484.96 crore as the municipal share for the financial year 2025-26. The amount will be disbursed in 12 equal monthly instalments of approximately ₹39.5 crore each. Additionally, an advance payment of ₹10 crore has been approved for pending dues to MNGL to ensure uninterrupted services.

Property ownership

In a move aimed at encouraging property ownership among women, the committee cleared a proposal to grant a 50% property tax rebate on residential properties up to 500 sq ft registered solely in a woman’s name. The scheme is expected to benefit over 70,000 properties, though it may result in an estimated revenue loss of ₹20 crore. The benefit will apply only to current dues for the financial year 2026-27 and will not cover arrears, penalties or interest.

Tablet devices

The committee also considered a proposal to provide tablet devices to its members to facilitate paperless governance. The initiative aligns with the civic body’s ongoing e-office system and is expected to reduce stationery costs while improving efficiency and access to documents.

Hadapsar Gadital flyover

On the infrastructure front, approval was granted for multiple development works. A ₹53.96 crore project to repair the Hadapsar Gadital flyover has been cleared, with the contract recommended to Structura Structural Strengthening Pvt. Ltd. The work will include technical repairs such as expansion joints, bearings, and structural strengthening.

EON IT Park

In Kharadi, a proposal worth ₹70.45 lakh to construct an RCC retaining wall near EON IT Park has been approved to prevent soil erosion and improve safety during the monsoon.

‘World-class’ road

The committee has also backed the development of a ‘world-class’ road between Kesnand Phata and Dube Nagar Phata in Wagholi, aiming to ease traffic congestion and upgrade civic amenities. Additionally, funds have been approved for the redevelopment of the Wagheshwar Sports Club ground to provide better facilities for local athletes.

Computer labs

In the education sector, approval has been granted to set up computer labs in 65 schools across 23 newly merged villages, promoting e-learning and digital literacy. A proposal to procure toys for pre-primary students under the model school scheme is also under review and is expected to be finalised soon.

Further, the committee approved a proposal to waive ₹10.24 lakh in parking rent for a contractor operating the Haribhau Sane parking facility in Narayan Peth during the COVID-19 lockdown period, when operations were completely shut.

Civic officials stated that these decisions are aimed at balancing financial prudence with developmental needs, while ensuring improved services and infrastructure for Pune residents.