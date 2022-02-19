Pune: PM Modi likely to visit city on March 6 ahead of PMC polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pune ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation polls, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, PM Modi will launch Metro rail, river development and various other development projects in the city.

The tenure of existing elected members of the corporation will end on March 8 and the elections are slated to be held. At present, BJP controls the civic body in the city and Murlidhar Mohol is the mayor of the city.

ALSO READ Watch Video: Union Minister V K Singh inaugurates Kamal Morarka Chowk in south Mumbai

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:17 PM IST