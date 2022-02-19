e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Watch Video: Union Minister V K Singh inaugurates Kamal Morarka Chowk in south Mumbai

The chowk, named after former Union minister Kamal Morarka, is located near the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade.
Union Minister V K Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Kamal Morarka Chowk in south Mumbai.

The chowk, named after former Union minister Kamal Morarka, is located near the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade.

Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar was also present at the event.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
