Watch Video: Union Minister V K Singh inaugurates Kamal Morarka Chowk in south Mumbai

Union Minister V K Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Kamal Morarka Chowk in south Mumbai.
The chowk, named after former Union minister Kamal Morarka, is located near the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade.
Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar was also present at the event.
Advertisement
ALSO READUnion minister V K Singh calls New York Times 'Supari Media' over its claim of Indian government...
Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)