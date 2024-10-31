 Pune: PM Modi Likely To Address Rally At SP College Ground On November 12
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PM Modi Likely To Address Rally At SP College Ground On November 12

Pune: PM Modi Likely To Address Rally At SP College Ground On November 12

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will start its campaign for the Assembly polls on November 6, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar announced on Thursday while in Pune's Baramati

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PM Modi Likely To Address Rally At SP College Ground On November 12 | File Photo

Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for the Mahayuti, an alliance consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. He is set to hold several rallies across the state, of which one is likely in Pune on November 12 at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground.

The PM was scheduled to visit Pune on September 26 for the inauguration of the Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He was also slated to lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi. Additionally, he was going to launch various development projects worth over ₹22,600 crore and address a public meeting at the SP College Ground. However, due to heavy rainfall in the city, Modi's visit was cancelled, and the event was later held via video conferencing.

Read Also
Pune District's 21 Assembly Seats Have 88.49 Lakh Voters: Check Out Constituency-Wise, Gender-Wise,...
article-image

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will start its campaign for the Assembly polls on November 6, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar announced on Thursday while in Pune's Baramati. Pawar said the campaign will be led by him, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The veteran leader said MVA will present a "common minimum programme" to the people of the state to garner their support.

When asked about the friendly fights among MVA partners in some constituencies, Pawar said there are only 10-12 seats where two candidates from MVA have filed their nomination papers. "I am confident that we will find a solution in the next couple of days and resolve the issue," he said.

FPJ Shorts
'That's So Cheap': Sana Makbul SLAMS Pap After He Says 'Mazze Nahi Aa Rahe' While Clicking Her At Diwali Bash (VIDEO)
'That's So Cheap': Sana Makbul SLAMS Pap After He Says 'Mazze Nahi Aa Rahe' While Clicking Her At Diwali Bash (VIDEO)
'Disengagement Process Is Nearly Complete,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC
'Disengagement Process Is Nearly Complete,' Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On India-China Truce At LAC
Full List Of Items Stolen From Ben Stokes House
Full List Of Items Stolen From Ben Stokes House
Mumbai Weather Today: Amid Diwali Festival City Records 'Poor' Air Quality, Sunny Days Ahead
Mumbai Weather Today: Amid Diwali Festival City Records 'Poor' Air Quality, Sunny Days Ahead

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

With 6.63 Lakh Voters, Chinchwad Assembly Constituency Has The Most Voters In Maharashtra - Check...

With 6.63 Lakh Voters, Chinchwad Assembly Constituency Has The Most Voters In Maharashtra - Check...

Pune District's 21 Assembly Seats Have 88.49 Lakh Voters: Check Out Constituency-Wise, Gender-Wise,...

Pune District's 21 Assembly Seats Have 88.49 Lakh Voters: Check Out Constituency-Wise, Gender-Wise,...

PHOTOS: Replica Of Pune's Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Unveiled In Thailand's Phuket

PHOTOS: Replica Of Pune's Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Unveiled In Thailand's Phuket

Pune: NCP (SP) Candidate Bapusaheb Pathare Alleges 'Dummy Candidate' Tactics Against Him In Wadgaon...

Pune: NCP (SP) Candidate Bapusaheb Pathare Alleges 'Dummy Candidate' Tactics Against Him In Wadgaon...

361 Candidates File Nominations For 15 Assembly Seats In Nashik District: Check Out...

361 Candidates File Nominations For 15 Assembly Seats In Nashik District: Check Out...