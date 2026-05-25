Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Detain Man For Flashing Himself At Woman Within 48 Hours | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police in Pimpri-Chinchwad have detained a 43-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a woman at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stop near Empire Estate on the Mother Teresa flyover in Chinchwad last week.

The accused has been identified as Zakir Shaikh (43), a resident of Walhekarwadi. Police said he works as a bouncer at a local pub.

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About The Incident…

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of May 21 when a 24-year-old woman was waiting for her office bus at the BRT stop around 7:45 am. The woman alleged that the accused sat near her and behaved obscenely in public.

The complainant stated that she objected to his actions and shouted at him. However, she alleged that the man continued despite her protest. She then started recording the incident on her mobile phone. In the video, it was seen that the man was flashing his private parts while looking at the woman.

Accused Became Aggressive…

Police said the accused allegedly became aggressive after noticing that he was being filmed. Fearing for her safety, the woman moved away, after which the accused reportedly fled from the spot. According to the FIR, he escaped towards the opposite side of the bridge, mounted a motorcycle and sped away towards Kalewadi, allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road.

The woman later approached the Pimpri Police Station and lodged a complaint.

How Did The Police Catch Him?

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Anand Patil said police launched an extensive investigation after the FIR was registered. He said officers examined more than 80 CCTV camera footages from the surrounding area to identify the accused.

“We had a video, but it was difficult to identify the accused initially. After the complaint was filed, our teams started searching for him. He had changed his clothes, but we tracked him using the colour of his shoes,” Patil said.

Police said the accused was detained within 48 hours of the complaint being registered.

Inspector Patil further said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused does not have any previous criminal record. However, police are conducting a detailed probe into the incident and verifying his background.

The accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway. A case of sexual harassment and molestation is registered against him.