Pune Shock: Security Guard Held For Luring Four Girls To Terrace, Attempting Sexual Assault On First Day | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A security guard was arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad after he allegedly attempted to assault four minor girls inside a housing society in the Bhosari MIDC area on his very first day at work.

The incident came to light after a 10-year-old girl courageously informed her mother about the ordeal despite being threatened by the accused. It happened in a housing society on Friday afternoon.

About The Incident…

The arrested accused has been identified as Dinesh Chaudhary (26). Police said a complaint in the matter was filed by the mother of one of the victims.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Friday afternoon at a residential society in Bhosari MIDC. Chaudhary, who had recently joined duty as a security guard in the society, allegedly lured four young girls to the seventh floor of the building by telling them he would show them the water tank located on the terrace.

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Accused Threatened Them…

The girls were aged 10, 8 and 6 years. Once they reached the upper floor, the accused allegedly attempted to assault them.

Police said the accused also threatened the children and warned them not to reveal the incident to anyone. He allegedly told them he would kill them if they informed their parents or other residents.

The children were frightened after the incident. However, one of the girls, aged 10, gathered courage and narrated the entire incident to her mother after returning home.

Police’s Prompt Action…

After hearing about the incident, the parents immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting swiftly, police registered a case and arrested Chaudhary.

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, who is in charge of MIDC Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), confirmed the arrest and said further investigation into the case is underway.

The incident has created fear and anger among residents of the housing society. Locals have demanded strict action against the accused and better verification of security staff appointed in residential complexes.