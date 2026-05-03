Hotel Management Student Sexually Assaulted In Pune; Accused Known To Family Held | Sourced

Pune: A young man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a minor girl who had moved from Ratnagiri to Pune for her higher studies. The accused, Yusuf Mohammad Sayyed, was taken into custody after the victim came forward to report a harrowing two-day ordeal.

Sayyed is a resident of Ambed Khurd and was known to the girl’s family. The victim was living with her brother in Pune to study hotel management.

According to police reports, the trouble began on the morning of 17th April. Sayyed arrived at her home in his private car and allegedly threatened to kill her family members if she did not comply with his demands. Terrified by these threats, the girl was forced into his vehicle and taken to a hotel where she was assaulted for the first time.

Police said that the abuse did not stop after the first incident. The following day, Sayyed reportedly took the minor to a different hotel and forced himself on her again.

The victim remained in a state of extreme fear for several days due to the ongoing threats against her loved ones. Eventually, she found the courage to speak out and report the entire matter to the Sangameshwar Police.

Accused Held From Ratangiri…

The police acted quickly once the complaint was filed. They registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Using technical investigation methods, officers tracked Sayyed to his home in Ambed Khurd in Ratnagiri District and arrested him.

The news of the betrayal by a family acquaintance has caused widespread anger across the Sangameshwar and Ratnagiri districts.

Accused Handed To Police…

Because the assaults took place in Pune, the Sangameshwar Police completed the initial legal paperwork before transferring the case.

Sayyed has now been handed over to the Khadak Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) for further investigation and court proceedings. This case has once again raised serious concerns about the safety of young women and students living away from home.