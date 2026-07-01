Pune: Pawana Pipeline Project Faces Fresh Protests Ahead Of CM Devendra Fadnavis-Led Meeting On July 3 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Even as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) pushes to revive the long-pending Pawana closed pipeline project to tackle the city’s worsening water crisis, fresh opposition has emerged from farmers and political leaders in Maval tehsil. The renewed protests come just days before a crucial meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 3 to decide the project’s future.

The all-party Opposition Action Committee of Maval tehsil staged a sit-in protest outside the Maval Panchayat Samiti office on Wednesday. In this, they demanded the permanent cancellation of the Pawana closed-pipeline project. Former BJP MLA Bala Bhegde extended his support to the agitation, exposing differences within the ruling party over the controversial pipeline.

The Project’s Need…

The project has gained urgency as Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to grapple with water shortages. The city depends almost entirely on the Pawana Dam for its drinking water supply. A delayed monsoon and falling reservoir levels have already forced PCMC to impose a 15% cut in water supply and restrict the use of drinking water for swimming pools and gardens. The civic body has also directed housing societies to use treated sewage water for landscaping.

To address the growing demand, PCMC is trying to revive the Pawana closed pipeline project, which aims to transport raw water directly from the Pawana Dam in the Pawana Nagar area of Maval tehsil to the water treatment plant at Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad through a 34.71-km underground pipeline. The project is designed to reduce water losses, prevent contamination and ensure a more reliable supply to the rapidly growing industrial city.

Project Remains Stalled Due To Protests…

However, the project has remained stalled for nearly 15 years due to strong opposition from farmers in Maval. In August 2011, protests against land acquisition turned violent, and three farmers were killed in police firing. Following the incident, the state government stayed the project, bringing all work to a halt.

Although the stay was lifted in September 2023 during the tenure of then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, work has not resumed on the major portion of the project. Of the total 34.71 km pipeline, only 4.40 km within city limits have been completed. The remaining 30.31 km outside the city is still pending, while land acquisition for a 3.43-km stretch in Urse is yet to be completed, officials said.

The delay has also sharply increased the project’s cost. Originally estimated at around Rs 400 crore under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the revised estimate now stands at nearly Rs 1,200 crore. PCMC has sought financial assistance from the Centre and the state government and is also exploring loans from financial institutions.

Read Also PCMC Water Crisis: Maharashtra Govt Urges Residents To Use Water Only For Drinking Till August 31

CM To Chair Meeting Soon…

PCMC Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said the project is essential to meet the city’s growing population's water needs. He said proposals for financial support have already been submitted to the state and central governments.

Meanwhile, Maval leaders remain firm in their opposition. Addressing protesters, Bala Bhegde said the sacrifice of the three farmers killed during the 2011 agitation should not be forgotten. He said he had opposed the project even while serving as MLA and minister and would continue to stand with the farmers.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a high-level meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, NCP MLA Sunil Shelke, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne, Bala Bhegde and senior district officials are expected to attend. The meeting is likely to determine whether the project moves forward and how the government addresses farmers’ concerns.

Bhama Askhed Project Offers Some Relief…

While uncertainty continues over the Pawana pipeline, PCMC has reported significant progress in another major water project.

The Bhama Askhed water supply scheme, which is expected to bring an additional 167 MLD of water to the city, has picked up pace after two new contractors were appointed to complete the remaining work. According to the civic administration, overall progress has reached 80%, with 10% of the pending work completed in the past six weeks.

The project involves laying a closed pipeline from Bhama Askhed Dam in Khed tehsil to the water treatment plant at Chikhali in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The previous contractor failed to complete the work despite multiple extensions, forcing PCMC to terminate the contract.

Water Remains An Issue In Pimpri-Chinchwad…

Officials now aim to complete the remaining work by December this year, well ahead of the official deadline of February 2027. The pipeline has already been laid beneath the Indrayani riverbed near Dehu before the onset of the monsoon.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikrant Bagade said the project is being reviewed every fortnight and expressed confidence that it would be completed by the end of the year. He said the additional 167 MLD of water would provide significant relief to residents and strengthen the city’s water supply network.

With Pimpri-Chinchwad’s population continuing to grow due to industrial and IT expansion, civic officials believe both the Pavana closed pipeline and the Bhama Askhed project are crucial for ensuring the city’s long-term water security. However, while one project is progressing, the other remains caught between political consensus and local opposition.