82% Done, 18% Remaining: Old Pune-Mumbai Highway Pipeline Project To Be Completed In Four Months

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: To ensure adequate water supply to the buildings being constructed on both sides of the old Pune-Mumbai highway, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is laying a new, independent underground water pipeline through the Bus Rapid Transit route on the Nigdi to Dapodi stretch.

The work has caused a significant increase in the traffic congestion on the old highway and its service roads, as the stretch from Nigdi to Dapodi is one of the busiest routes in the entire Pune District. The Water Supply Department of the PCMC has claimed that 82% of the work on this pipeline is complete, and the remaining 18% will be finished within four months.

Why Was The Project Started?

PCMC officials said that to provide sufficient water to areas like Dapodi, Phugewadi, and Sangvi in Pimpri-Chinchwad city, as well as to new housing projects along the old Pune-Mumbai highway, the Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department is laying an underground water pipeline through the BRT route.

“This pipeline covers a total distance of 13 kilometres from the water purification plant at Sector No. 23 in Nigdi to Dapodi. The deadline for this Rs 52.54 crore project is two years, and 81.80% of the work has been completed so far,” said a PCMC official.

Work To Be Completed Before Time…

Executive Engineer Mahesh Baride from PCMC stated that four months remain before the project deadline, and the work will be completed within the stipulated time. The metro is already running from Dapodi to Morwadi in the city. Since the Floor Space Index (FSI) has increased due to this metro route, towering buildings are coming up on both sides of the highway.

Water will be supplied to these residential buildings through this pipeline. As a result, these newly constructed buildings will not face any water scarcity issues.

Joint City Ajay Suryawanshi said, “An underground water pipeline is being laid from the Nigdi water purification plant to the water tank in Dapodi. This will ensure water supply to the residential localities along the route. Adequate water will become available to areas located at the edge of the city, such as Dapodi, Sangvi, and Phugewadi.”

Worsening Traffic Congestion…

Residents report that multiple major works are taking on this place, including ongoing work for the Metro, the Urban Street project, and the water pipeline, which is worsening traffic congestion on both sides of the Nigdi to Dapodi service road.

Dumpers, trucks, and heavy vehicles used for the pipeline work are parked on the service road. Furthermore, since the BRT lane is closed due to excavation work, PMPML buses are running on the service road, which further adds to the traffic jams.