Pune VIDEO: Chaos At Hinjawadi Police Station As Woman Accuses Officials Of Negligence For POSH Complaint

Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Utter chaos broke out in the Hinjawadi Police Station on Saturday when a woman complainant accused police officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) of negligence and delay in taking the complaint.

The woman had uploaded the videos she shot inside the police station, where it was alleged that the police officials were behaving rudely toward her. She alleged that the police officials used improper language while she went to file a complaint.

What Happened?

A woman alleging sexual harassment against a colleague went to the Hinjawadi Police Station to file a complaint. She was alleging that the company where she worked didn't take appropriate action against her case involving sections of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

According to a video posted on her social media account, she has alleged that officials and the staff within Hinjawadi Police Station are not taking the matter seriously. She reportedly started recording the matter and barged into the cabin of Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare and had a verbal altercation with him. Police Inspector (Crime) Rushikesh Ghadge was also present in the cabin at that time.

The Woman’s Claims…

The woman in the video claimed that her company had filed a POSH Act case within her company located in Phase One of Hinjawadi IT Park. She alleges that the company fired her and didn't look into the POSH matter seriously. She and her husband both were fired, sources told The Free Press Journal. The company has maintained that the couple was fired due to their absence at work.

However, on Saturday, the woman went to the Hinjawadi Police Station. She alleged the police of negligence and procrastination in their work, saying that they deliberately didn't register a criminal case against the company. She also alleged that senior police officials abused their power and used foul language.

Police’s Response…

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Police Inspector Rushikesh Ghadge, who was present during the situation, said, “The woman had a complaint related to a POSH matter in the company where she previously worked. She came into the police station and demanded that a case be registered against several people.”

“First things first, we always treat these matters seriously. However, a complaint is needed. The woman was claiming she had all the proof. So we told her to file a formal complaint, and after a preliminary investigation, a case will be registered. But then it went wrong,” Ghadge explained.

PI Ghadge said that once we receive the complaint, we will conduct a preliminary probe and then take appropriate action. At the time of writing this report, he said that the police station still hasn't received a complaint from her.