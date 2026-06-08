Want To Watch Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' In Pune? Be Ready To Pay ₹3,200 Per Ticket | File Photo

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's much-awaited movie The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17. Although there is more than a month before the film's release, advance booking has already begun. And you'll be left shocked after reading the ticket prices in Pune.

According to Book My Show, advance booking has begun at only two cinema halls in Pune -- INOX Megaplex at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium in Wakad and Cinepolis at Nexus Westend Mall in Aundh.

At both cinema halls, bookings have opened for only two shows. At INOX Megaplex, there is a 9am show and a 7:15pm. show on Friday, July 17. For the 9am show, tickets are Rs 1,400 for Classic, Prime and Classic Plus rows, Rs 1,600 for the Picture Perfect row, and Rs 2,600 for the Recliner Row. For the 7:15 p.m. show, tickets are Rs 1,600 for Classic, Prime, and Classic Plus rows, Rs 1,900 for the Picture Perfect row, and Rs 3,200 for the Recliner Row.

At Cinepolis, there is a 7 a.m. show and a 5:30 p.m. show on Friday, July 17. Here, the ticket prices are lower compared to INOX Megaplex. For the 7am show, tickets are Rs 1,000 for the Normal row, Rs 1,100 for Executive, Rs 1,200 for Premium and Rs 2,000 for VIP. For the 5:30pm show, tickets are Rs 1,200 for Normal, Rs 1,400 for Executive, Rs 1,600 for Premium and Rs 2,400 for VIP.

Booking has only opened for July 17, 18 and 19 so far.

The film features a star-studded lineup, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

It follows the Greek King Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).