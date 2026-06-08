Pune: 60 Beggars From Railway Station Shifted To Rehabilitation Home As GRP Steps Up Passenger Safety Measures | FPJ Photo

Pune: In a move to improve passenger safety and cleanliness, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have shifted 60 beggars from Pune railway station to a government-run rehabilitation centre over the past two months.

The drive was conducted across railway platforms and station entry and exit points, where officials had received complaints about unhygienic conditions and inconvenience caused to passengers. Those identified during the operation were sent to the Government Beggars’ Home in Phulenagar, Yerawada, where they are receiving vocational training in activities such as sewing, broom-making, and other skills to help them become self-reliant.

Senior Inspector Pramod Khopikar of the Pune Railway Station GRP said the presence of beggars at the station had become a concern for both commuters and railway authorities. Apart from creating litter and unsanitary conditions, some were allegedly troubling passengers on trains and platforms.

He added that the campaign was launched with the dual objective of enhancing security and creating a more comfortable environment for travellers. The GRP plans to continue the drive in the coming months.

According to officials, many individuals rescued during the operation had been living at the railway station for several months and depended on station facilities such as waiting areas and washrooms. During verification, police found that some were suffering from memory-related issues, while others were struggling with drug addiction. A few had reportedly left their homes, and some were linked to theft-related offences.

Under the existing legal procedure, individuals found begging are produced before a court, which decides whether they should be sent to a rehabilitation centre. Depending on the circumstances, the duration of their stay can range from 15 days to one year.

Police also acknowledged that some rehabilitated individuals return to the station after their release because food and money are easily available there. Such persons are again sent back to rehabilitation facilities when found.

Officials said the number of beggars at Pune railway station has gradually reduced due to sustained action. Several unauthorised entry and exit points around the station have been sealed, while security personnel continue to monitor movement in and around the premises to prevent the issue from recurring.

The GRP believes ongoing efforts will help make Pune railway station cleaner, safer, and more commuter-friendly in the long run.