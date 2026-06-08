Pune Crime: Woman Poses As PSI To Secure Doctor's Appointment, Arrested | Sourced

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer by wearing a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) uniform and attempting to use her fake identity to secure a doctor's appointment at a private clinic, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Samina Asif Inamdar alias Samina Ayub Pathan. She was arrested by personnel from the Lashkar Police Station in Pune's Camp area on Saturday.

According to police, Samina had long aspired to join the police force, but her dream remained unfulfilled. She is currently employed with a private company.

The incident came to light on June 6 when Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Shinde from Lashkar Police Station was patrolling the Camp area. During the patrol, he noticed a woman dressed in a police uniform standing outside a private clinic. Suspicious of her identity, he approached her along with a woman police constable and questioned her about her posting, police station details and identification credentials.

Unable to answer basic questions, the woman raised further suspicion. Subsequent verification revealed that she was not a police officer and had been impersonating one.

During the investigation, police found that Samina had allegedly worn the PSI uniform to influence clinic staff and obtain an appointment with a doctor. Preliminary inquiries revealed that she had been unable to secure an appointment through regular channels and therefore attempted to use the uniform to exert pressure on the reception staff and others at the clinic.

Police have registered a case against the accused, and further investigation is underway.