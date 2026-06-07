Pune Shocker: Three Arrested For Sexually Assaulting & Blackmailing 12-Year-Old Girl At Talegaon Dabhade Cafe | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Talegaon Dabhade police have registered a severe criminal case involving the sexual assault and blackmail of a minor girl. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the case was officially registered on 3rd June 2026, following a detailed complaint filed by the victim's 42-year-old mother, who is a resident of Talegaon Dabhade.

The investigation has named three primary accused individuals. The first is a 17-year-old minor residing in Talegaon Dabhade. The second is Vipul Vishwakarma, a 19-year-old youth from Warale village in Maval tehsil. The third individual listed is the unnamed operator of the 'Cosy Cafe' located on Chakan Road.

The Crime…

All three of them have been arrested. The minor was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), while the remaining two are in police custody, said a police official.

According to the police reports, the timeline of the crime spanned from January to mid-May 2026. The minor accused allegedly befriended the victim, knowing she was underage. He threatened to ruin her reputation and demanded her nude photos.

Situation Escalated Last Month…

Fearing the threats, the victim sent photos via WhatsApp and Snapchat between January and February. The minor accused then circulated these photos to others and molested her.

The situation escalated further in May. The second accused, Vipul Vishwakarma, used the leaked photos to blackmail the minor girl. Despite knowing her age, Vipul forced her into non-consensual physical relationships on 10th May and 14th May 2026, at the Cosy Cafe premises, police said.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway…

Police officials note that the cafe owner was aware that illegal acts could take place inside the establishment. By creating hidden or private spaces that facilitated these assaults, the owner has been charged with abetting the crime.

The police have booked the accused under a wide array of stringent laws. These include multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act for circulating objectionable media, and severe sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections for rape, molestation, and criminal intimidation.

The Talegaon Dabhade police are continuing their procedures based on these recorded charges.