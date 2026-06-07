The Cost Of Development In Pune: Over 21,000 Trees Felled Across Pimpri-Chinchwad In Six Years | Representational Image (AI-Generated)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 21,000 trees have been cut in Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past six years for various development projects, according to official data from the civic administration. During the same period, 9,195 trees were transplanted, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) claims to have planted over 9.64 lakh trees in the last seven years.

Data from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's garden department shows that 21,338 trees were officially permitted to be felled for road widening, construction work, footpath development, underground utility projects and other infrastructure works.

Environmental Concerns In The City…

The city, known for its tree-lined roads and green spaces, has witnessed rapid urban growth in recent years. With the population nearing 30 lakh and the number of registered vehicles approaching 25 lakh, concerns over air pollution and the shrinking green cover have grown.

Apart from development projects, trees are also cut for reasons such as obstructing shopfronts, advertisement displays and offices, or because fallen leaves create maintenance issues. Environmentalists have raised concerns over the large-scale loss of trees and their impact on the city's ecology.

Do Numbers Make Sense?

The garden department stated that 9,195 trees were transplanted during the six-year period. However, it does not have data on how many transplanted trees survived. Similarly, while the civic body claims to have planted 9,64,117 trees over the last seven years, officials do not have records showing how many of those trees are currently alive.

According to the garden department, Pimpri-Chinchwad has 32,16,799 trees across roads, gardens and open spaces under its eight ward offices. However, the department does not maintain data on the survival rate of these trees or the number of native and non-native species.

Environmental groups have also alleged that many trees are cut down without permission. They claim the city's tree cover is steadily declining despite plantation drives. The Municipal Corporation currently charges a fee of Rs 10,000 for permission to cut a tree on private property.

Concerns Raised…

Corporator Amit Gawade criticised the practice of granting large-scale permissions for tree felling. He said greater emphasis should be placed on transplanting trees wherever possible. He also pointed out that native species such as banyan, tamarind, neem and sacred fig trees are becoming less common in the city and called for efforts to increase their plantation.

Mahesh Gargote, Chief Garden Superintendent of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said the department makes efforts to ensure the survival of planted trees. He said some trees have to be removed for road widening and excavation works. He added that criminal complaints are filed when trees are cut without permission.