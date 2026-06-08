Pune: Over 60% Of Land Acquired For Purandar Airport; Farmers Receive ₹900 Crore Compensation | Sourced

Pune: The land acquisition process for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport in Purandar has crossed a major milestone, with more than 60 per cent of the required land now secured. According to the district administration, farmers have submitted consent affidavits for 1,837 acres of land so far, while compensation worth nearly ₹900 crore has already been distributed.

The land acquisition process began on May 7, and approximately 3,000 acres are required for the airport project. Within a month, farmers handed over consent letters for 1,837 acres, bringing a significant portion of the project land under the administration’s control, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said.

The proposed airport will require approximately 1,216 hectares (3,000 acres) of land from seven villages in Purandar taluka. During the initial land survey process, nearly 96 per cent of farmers had expressed their willingness to part with their land for the project.

The state government has fixed compensation at ₹1.61 crore per acre. To fund the acquisition, around ₹6,000 crore will be required. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has raised funds through a loan, and the first instalment of ₹500 crore was earlier deposited with the district administration.

Officials said compensation is being transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts, which has encouraged more landowners to participate in the process. As a result, the response from farmers has steadily increased.

The administration is also working to resolve compensation-related disputes through mediation. Officials said efforts are being made to settle disagreements amicably so that affected farmers can receive their payments without lengthy court proceedings.

Among the villages contributing land for the project, Pargaon has recorded the highest number of consenting farmers, followed by Ekhatpur, Khanwadi, Vanpuri, Kumbharvalan, Munjawadi and Udachiwadi.

With only a few days remaining before the deadline for submitting consent letters, the district administration expects further progress in the acquisition process. The project is considered one of the most important infrastructure developments planned for the Pune region and is expected to improve air connectivity and support future economic growth.