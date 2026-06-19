Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Crisis: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Says Pawana Closed Pipeline Project To Be Fast-Tracked

BJP MLA Mahesh Landge from Bhosari Assembly Constituency | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge on Friday said the long-pending Pawana closed pipeline project will be expedited following a review meeting chaired under the guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with officials directed to resolve pending land acquisition and technical issues without further delay.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Landge said the project has been accorded priority by the state government and that the administration has been instructed to work on a “war footing” to permanently address Pimpri-Chinchwad’s water shortage. He added that the ambitious project, designed to carry 750 million litres per day (MLD) of water, aims to ensure a clean and adequate water supply for residents.

What Is The Pawana Project?

According to the MLA, the review meeting focused on land acquisition, technical bottlenecks and the pace of work. Officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and other concerned departments were directed to complete the remaining land acquisition process at the earliest.

The Pavana closed pipeline project is considered one of the key long-term water infrastructure projects for Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is intended to replace the existing open canal system with a closed pipeline, reducing water losses due to evaporation, leakage, and unauthorised lifting, while improving the reliability of the city's water supply.

Current Water Woes…

The announcement comes as Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to grapple with recurring water shortages. The civic body has supplied water on alternate days in many areas for several years due to increasing demand and infrastructure constraints. Residents have also raised concerns over water quality, with pollution in the Pawana, Indrayani and Mula rivers, along with pipeline leakages, affecting supply in several localities.

The city’s long-term water security has also been impacted by delays in major projects, including the Bhama-Askhed water supply scheme and the Pawana closed pipeline project itself. Meanwhile, lower reservoir levels during the delayed monsoon have prompted conservation measures and restrictions on water usage.

If completed, the Pawana closed pipeline project is expected to strengthen Pimpri-Chinchwad’s water distribution network and play a significant role in addressing the city’s growing demand for potable water.