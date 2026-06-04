Pune Parents Oppose 15% School Bus Fare Hike, Write To Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Pune Parents Oppose 15% School Bus Fare Hike, Write To Transport Minister | Representative Picture

The Mahaparents Association has written to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, expressing concern over the 15 per cent increase in school bus transportation charges implemented from the current academic year.

The association stated that the fare hike would place an additional financial burden on parents and argued that such an increase should not have been imposed without the approval of the Transport Committees constituted in schools.

According to the association, any revision in transportation fees should be discussed and approved through the prescribed committee mechanism before being implemented.

While acknowledging that school bus operators are facing financial challenges due to rising fuel costs, the association questioned whether the increase in fuel prices justified a blanket 15 per cent fare hike. It noted that some school buses are owned and operated by schools, while others are managed by private operators, making a uniform increase difficult to justify.

Dilip Singh Vishwakarma of the Mahaparents Association, Pune, said, “Parents are already facing rising education and living expenses. Any increase in school transportation charges must be based on transparency, proper consultation and regulatory approval. The interests of parents and students cannot be overlooked while making decisions that directly affect thousands of families.”

The association urged the state government to formulate a clear policy governing school transportation charges. It also recommended concessions for school bus operators in permit fees, toll charges and certain penalty-related fees to help ease their financial burden without transferring the entire cost to parents.

Further, the association called for a comprehensive review of Transport Committees in schools and demanded strict action against institutions where such committees do not exist or fail to conduct regular meetings. It said these committees are essential for safeguarding the interests of parents and ensuring student safety.

Dattatraya Pawar of the Mahaparents Association added, “Prioritising student safety and the financial interests of parents is a shared responsibility of the government, schools and the transportation system. Any fare increase should be implemented only after a transparent and fair process and with the approval of the Transport Committee.”

The association maintained that any increase in transportation charges should be justified, transparent and approved through the appropriate school transport committees, ensuring that the interests of students and parents are protected while also addressing the genuine concerns of transport operators.

The Mahaparents Association appealed to the government to take an immediate policy decision that balances the interests of parents, students and school bus operators.