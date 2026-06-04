Pune: Gold Ring Demand During Adhik Maas Led To Harassment, Woman Ends Life; Husband & In-Laws Booked | Pexels

A case of alleged domestic harassment leading to suicide has come to light in Pune, where a 25-year-old married woman reportedly took her own life after being subjected to physical and mental abuse by her husband and in-laws over repeated monetary demands, including a dispute related to a gold ring during the Hindu month of Adhik Maas.

The deceased has been identified as Tejaswini Gorakh Sonawane (25), a resident of Vishal Leela Society in Tukaram Nagar. The Chandan Nagar Police have arrested her husband, Gorakh Sambhaji Sonawane (32), while a case has also been registered against his parents, Sambhaji Sonawane (62) and Alka Sonawane (55).

According to the complaint lodged by Tejaswini's father, a resident of Ahilyanagar, the alleged harassment took place between June 2021 and June 3, 2026.

Police said Tejaswini married Gorakh Sonawane in June 2021. Soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly began demanding money from her parental family on various pretexts. The complaint states that they repeatedly pressured her parents to provide funds for purchasing a house and a car while subjecting Tejaswini to physical and mental cruelty.

The situation reportedly worsened during the ongoing Adhik Maas. Tejaswini's parents had invited their son-in-law for a traditional family meal and honoured him with new clothes as part of the customary offerings. However, Gorakh allegedly demanded a gold ring as a gift. When the demand was not fulfilled, he and his family allegedly intensified their harassment of Tejaswini after returning home.

Unable to bear the continued abuse, Tejaswini allegedly died by suicide on June 3.

Following the complaint, Chandan Nagar Police arrested Gorakh Sonawane on charges related to abetment of suicide and cruelty. Further investigation is underway.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Dhurve said, "The accused has been arrested, and the matter is under investigation. Further action will be taken accordingly."