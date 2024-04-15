Pune News: Punekars To Face Scorching Heat With Temperatures Staying Between 39-42 Degrees Celsius

Pune News: Punekars To Face Scorching Heat With Temperatures Staying Between 39-41 Degrees Celsius | File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Monday indicating that Pune and its neighbouring areas will experience relentless heat in the ongoing week.

According to the data provided, the maximum temperature in Pune from April 16 to April 21 is expected to range between 39-41 degrees Celsius. In certain areas such as Chinchwad, Lavale, and Magarpatta, temperatures could soar as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is projected to be around 21-22 degrees Celsius in Pune, with slightly higher readings of 26-27 degrees Celsius anticipated in places like Chinchwad, Magarpatta, and Koregaon Park.

The IMD forecasts clear skies for April 16, 17, and 18, while partly cloudy conditions are expected to prevail in the afternoons and evenings of April 19 and 20. Additionally, there is a possibility of light rain on April 21, as predicted by the IMD.