Pune News: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Inaugurates 'Jeshtanubandh' Helpline For Senior Citizens

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey inaugurated'Jeshthanubandh' helpline during a senior citizens' event held in Bavdhan. The 24x7 security helpline aims to provide assistance and support to senior citizens who are single, have children staying away, or are facing distressing situations.

The event, organized by the Sadabahar Senior Citizen Sangh in collaboration with the local police, focused on educating senior citizens about the role of law enforcement in ensuring their safety and promoting self-vigilance. Commissioner Choubey and several senior police officers were present, providing guidance and interacting with the attendees.

Timely help for senior citizens

Nilkanth Bajaj, Chairman of Sadabahar Senior Citizen Sangh, expressed his appreciation for the event and emphasized the importance of translating such initiatives into practical action. He highlighted the need for effective implementation of measures like the Jeshthanubandh helpline, as senior citizens often face challenges in obtaining prompt assistance from the police in time of need. Distinguished personalities in attendance included Vinay Kumar Choubey, Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad; Sanjay Shinde, Associate Commissioner of Police; Dr Kakasaheb Dole, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle - 2; Dr Vishal Hire, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wakad Division; Kiran Dagde and Dilip Vedepatil, Corporators of Pune Municipal Corporation; and Sanjay Chordia, Founder of Suryadatta Group of College Bavadhan Pune.

Senior citizens living alone are most vulnerable

Vivek Mugalikar, Co-Organizer of the event and Senior Police Inspector at Hinjewadi Police Station, shed light on the rising incidents of crimes targeting senior citizens, such as cyber theft and financial scams. He stressed the urgent need for a dedicated safety service that senior citizens can rely on at any time, enabling them to reach out to the police for assistance promptly.

During his address, Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey highlighted the modus operandi of criminals who specifically target senior citizens living alone and without companions. He explained that these criminals establish emotional connections with vulnerable seniors and deceive them into transferring large sums of money for fictitious needs like medical emergencies. Choubey expressed his honor and privilege in providing guidance and legal assistance to senior citizens residing in the Bavdhan area and various societies.

The launch of the 'Jeshthanubandh' helpline reflects the Pimpri Chinchwad Police's commitment to ensuring the well-being of senior citizens. This initiative aims to provide immediate support, empowering senior citizens to seek assistance whenever they face security concerns. By implementing the helpline, the police department strives to enhance the safety and peace of mind of senior citizens in the region.