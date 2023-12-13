Pune News: 3 Arrested, 8 Booked For Murdering Man After Road Rage Incident | Representational Image

A 30-year-old man died after being assaulted by a group of individuals following a road rage incident on Tuesday night on the road from Phursungi to Chandwadi around 10pm. The Hadapsar police have registered a case against 11 persons and arrested three of them.

According to the police, Abhishek Bhosale, a resident of Shewalwadi, Manjari, and the main accused, Vilas Sakat, a resident of Chandwadi, Phursungi, got into an argument after Bhosale's car brushed against Sakat, who was on foot. Allegedly, in a fit of rage, Sakat broke one of the car's rear-view mirrors.

Subsequently, Bhosale went to Sakat's residence to resolve the dispute and seek compensation for the damage. However, the accused and several others attacked him with sharp weapons and stones.

During the assault, Atharva Dadasaheb Sable, an 18-year-old nephew of the deceased, also suffered injuries while trying to intervene and protect his uncle.

Assistant Police Inspector Nanasaheb Jadhav is currently leading the investigation into this crime.

DCP (Zone 5) R Raja, in a conversation with the Free Press Journal, stated, "What initially began as a road rage incident evolved into a murder case. Bhosale had approached the accused to discuss the damage to his car, leading to a dispute and a brutal assault that tragically resulted in his death. The police have filed a case under IPC 302 (Murder) against the accused individuals."