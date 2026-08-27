Pune: NCP-SP Holds 'Unemployed Rights Elgar' Rally, Demands Jobs For Youth - PHOTOS

Pune: NCP-SP Holds 'Unemployed Rights Elgar' Rally, Demands Jobs For Youth | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Pune city unit of the NCP-SP held an ‘Unemployed Rights Elgar – Tricolour Two-Wheeler Rally’ on Thursday, demanding immediate steps from the government to address rising unemployment and create more job opportunities for educated youth.

The rally began from the NCP office and proceeded towards the Pune District Collector’s Office. Former minister Harshvardhan Patil was present during the protest, along with party leaders, workers, students and unemployed youth.

The protesters carried the Tricolour and raised concerns over the difficulties faced by young people who complete their education but continue to remain unemployed. The party said the government must treat employment as a priority and take concrete measures to provide jobs to the growing number of educated youngsters.

Speaking during the protest, former minister Harshvardhan Patil said the government could not ignore the concerns of unemployed youth.

'Employment is not a favour'

“Employment is not a favour; it is the right of the youth. The government must take immediate and concrete steps on issues concerning the future of young people,” Patil said.

The party said thousands of youngsters in Pune and across Maharashtra are preparing for competitive examinations and government recruitment but face uncertainty over recruitment opportunities. It demanded that vacant posts in government departments be filled at the earliest and that recruitment processes be conducted in a transparent and timely manner.

The NCP also sought greater employment opportunities in the private sector and said the government should take steps to attract investments and strengthen industries that can generate jobs for young people.

Pune city NCP president Vishal Tambe, party leader Shrikant Patil and senior leader Sopan alias Kaka Chavan appealed to students, unemployed youth and party workers to participate in the rally in large numbers.

The protesters said the issue of unemployment should not be limited to political statements and demanded that the government announce specific measures and a clear roadmap for employment generation.

'Government must understand'

Shrikant Kadam, 27, an unemployed youth, said, “We spend years preparing for competitive examinations, but there is no certainty about when recruitment will happen or whether the process will be completed fairly. Many students are crossing the age limit while waiting for vacancies to be filled. The government must understand that every delayed recruitment means another year lost for a young person.”

'Affecting our confidence, financial independence'

Harsh Patil, another unemployed youth, said, “Unemployment is not just about not having a salary. It is affecting our confidence, financial independence and plans for the future. We want the government to stop making announcements and give us a clear timeline for filling vacant posts and creating new jobs. Educated youth need opportunities, not assurances.”

The rally concluded at the District Collector’s Office, where the party submitted its demands to the administration. The NCP said it would continue to raise the issue of unemployment and press the government for action if the concerns of young people are not addressed.