Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Car Vandalised In Baner After Scuffle Over Alleged Double Voting |

In a shocking case, a car has been vandalised in Pune’s Baner area amid the ongoing Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Reportedly, the vandalism was followed by a scuffle between party members over alleged double voting and bogus voting incidents, though police personnel intervened and pacified the crowd.

Chilumula Rajnikant, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “A minor tussle occurred between the party workers over the alleged double voting and bogus voting in the Baner area. They claimed the voters came from outside for double voting. Angered over the dispute, they vandalised a vehicle.”

“However, it will be too early to comment on this; the exact cause will be known after investigating the case, and the violators will be detained. The police have kept eyes on them, and accordingly, action will be taken,” Rajnikant added.

Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest.

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray.

1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.