Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: MNS Leader Alleges Fake Voting In Name Of Man Jailed For Three Months - VIDEO

Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: MNS Candidate Alleges Fake Voting In Name Of Man Jailed For Three Months - VIDEO | Videograb

MNS leader Ganesh Bhokre raised his voice against the alleged fraudulent voting by an unknown person in the name of an accused identity who has been in jail for the past three months.

Bhokre, speaking to the media and showing the tick mark over the voting in the name of a person imprisoned, said, “Atul Bhere, a resident of Sadashiv Peth who has been in jail for the last three months, has voted in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. As we can see in the voter list, a blue tick and signature have been made over the name of Atul Bhere. This kind of act shows the fraud tactics used in the PMC polls.”

Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, “A very smooth voting has been done in our zone so far. Regarding the allegation, we have not received any written complaint yet. However, the police will look into the matter.”

Total 165 corporators to be elected

Meanwhile, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections is underway today. After a gap of nine years, the city residents have got the opportunity to cast their vote. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The election is witnessing a four-cornered contest.

The competition has intensified as the three parties in the ruling alliance are contesting separately. The BJP is facing a challenge from both Nationalist Congress Party factions, while the Shiv Sena, Congress, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group, and MNS are also in the fray.

1,153 Candidates in the Electoral Fray

A total of 1,153 candidates are in the electoral fray. The total number of voters in Pune city is 35,52,637. This includes 18,32,789 male voters, 17,13,360 female voters, and 488 other voters. A total of 4,011 polling stations have been set up in the city. Notably, two candidates have been elected unopposed.