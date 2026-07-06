Pune-Mumbai ST Bus Services Suspended; 16 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted, Rescheduled After Landslide Amid Heavy Rain

MSRTC | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended all bus services between Pune and Mumbai until further orders after a landslide disrupted traffic on the Pune-Mumbai route.

According to MSRTC officials, four ST buses that had departed from Pune for Mumbai on Monday morning were stranded near the Urse toll plaza due to the road closure. The buses were safely turned back and brought to Pune.

Passengers have been advised not to plan travel between Pune and Mumbai until the route is declared safe and traffic movement resumes.

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"We have suspended all ST bus services between Pune and Mumbai until further orders due to the landslide on the route. The four buses that had left Pune this morning and were stranded near the Urse toll plaza have been safely brought back to Pune. We appeal to passengers to cooperate and avoid planning travel until the road is cleared," said Kamlesh Dhanrale, Divisional Transport Officer, MSRTC Pune Division.

Meanwhile, rail traffic between Pune and Mumbai was also severely disrupted on Monday after a landslide occurred in the Monkey Hill ghat section of the Mumbai Division. The landslide, reported between Thakurwadi (TKW) and Monkey Hill (MHLC), affected the Middle Line and Up Main Line, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert, short-terminate and reschedule several train services.

16 Trains Cancelled

The following trains have been cancelled for July 6:

22105 / 22106 – CSMT–Pune–CSMT Indrayani Express

12169 / 12170 – Pune–Solapur–Pune Intercity Express

12127 / 12128 – CSMT–Pune–CSMT Intercity Express

11007 / 11008 – CSMT–Pune–CSMT Deccan Express

12123 / 12124 – CSMT–Pune–CSMT Deccan Queen Express

12125 / 12126 – CSMT–Pune–CSMT Pragati Express

11009 / 11010 – CSMT–Pune–CSMT Sinhagad Express

11011 – CSMT–Dhule Dhule Express

11012 – Dhule–CSMT Dhule Express

Trains Diverted

The following trains have been diverted via alternate routes:

11049 Ahmedabad–Kolhapur Express – via Kalyan–Igatpuri–Manmad–Daund–Pune

22944 Indore–Daund Express – via Kalyan–Igatpuri–Manmad–Daund

12297 Ahmedabad–Pune Duronto Express – via Kalyan–Igatpuri–Manmad–Daund–Pune

22144 Bidar–CSMT Express – via Daund–Manmad–Igatpuri–Kalyan

17614 Nanded–Panvel Express – via Daund–Manmad–Igatpuri–Kalyan

20915 Lingampalli–Indore Humsafar Express – via Daund–Manmad–Jalgaon–Paldhi–Surat

22160 Chennai Central–CSMT Express – via Daund–Ankai–Manmad–Igatpuri–Kalyan

11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express – via Daund–Ankai–Manmad–Igatpuri–Kalyan

12164 Chennai Central–LTT Superfast Express – via Daund–Ankai–Manmad–Igatpuri–Kalyan

Short-Terminated Trains

20822 Santragachi–Pune Humsafar Express will terminate at Panvel.

12116 Solapur–CSMT Siddheshwar Express will terminate at Pune.

22731 Hyderabad–CSMT Hussain Sagar Express will terminate at Pune.

22226 Solapur–CSMT Vande Bharat Express will terminate at Pune.

Short-Originating Trains

20821 Pune–Santragachi Humsafar Express will originate from Panvel.

11301 CSMT–Bengaluru Udyan Express will originate from Pune.

12701 Hussain Sagar Express will depart from Pune instead of Mumbai.

22225 Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express will originate from Pune.

Rescheduled Trains

18520 LTT–Visakhapatnam Express will depart at 9:55 am instead of 6:55 am.

11029 Mumbai–Kolhapur Koyna Express will depart at 11:40 am instead of 8:40 am.

20706 Mumbai–Nanded Vande Bharat Express has been rescheduled by two hours and will depart at 3:15 pm instead of 1:15 pm.

The rake of 20705 Nanded–CSMT Vande Bharat Express will be used for this service.

Central Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status before leaving for the station, as restoration work is underway in the Monkey Hill ghat section and train operations remain affected.