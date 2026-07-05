Decomposed Body Of Unidentified Woman Recovered From 35-Foot Gorge Along Pune-Mumbai Railway Line In Khalapur |

Navi Mumbai: A partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman, suspected to have fallen from a moving train, was recovered from a 30–35-foot-deep gorge along the Pune–Mumbai railway line near Mone Jambhrung Cabin in Khalapur on Sunday morning.

Night Delay, Morning Retrieval

According to Khopoli Police, the body was first spotted from above by a railway official on Saturday night near Kilometer No. 109/235 on the railway route. The official immediately alerted the police, following which rescue teams were mobilised. However, due to darkness and the difficult terrain, the retrieval operation commenced early on Sunday morning.

"The information about a body lying in the gorge was received from a railway official on Saturday night. The body could only be seen from above. We informed the rescue teams, who began the retrieval operation early on Sunday morning and successfully recovered the body," said Police Inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli Police Station.

Hire said no identity card, mobile phone, bag or any other personal belongings were found with the body. However, the woman was still wearing her ornaments, including a mangalsutra, earrings and anklets, ruling out any immediate indication of robbery. "The body does not appear to be more than two days old. We are verifying missing person complaints registered in the surrounding areas to establish her identity," he said.

Victim Description Provided

The deceased is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old. She was of sturdy build, about five feet tall, with long black hair and a fair complexion. She was wearing a black top with pink stripes, red leggings and brown slippers.

Police suspect the woman accidentally fell into the gorge from a moving train, sustaining fatal injuries. However, the exact cause of the incident will be determined after further investigation.

An accidental death has been registered at Khopoli Police Station, and the body has been sent to the Khalapur Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination. The case is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspector Hiraman Waghmare.

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