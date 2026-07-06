Monsoon Fury: Mumbai–Pune Rail Traffic Hit As Heavy Rain Triggers Bhor Ghat Landslides; Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted |

Mumbai: Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, officials said.

A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, told PTI. Another landslide was reported on the middle line between Khandala and Monkey Hill at around 3.05 am, he added.

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Due to the landslides, all the three railway lines have been affected, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert and regulate several long-distance trains, Nila said.

The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

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“Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division,” Nila said.

The disruptions led to the cancellation of several trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express, Intercity Express, Deccan Express, Deccan Queen, Pragati Express and Dhule Express.

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Additional services, including the Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express and other trains, were also cancelled, while several long-distance trains were diverted, short-terminated, short-originated or rescheduled, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work was underway and advised passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.

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To assist passengers, Central Railway has set up helplines at major stations. The helpline numbers are: CSMT (022-22694040), Thane (9321336747), Lonavala (8356854238) and Dadar (9136452387). Passengers have been requested to use these numbers for real-time updates and travel-related information.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)