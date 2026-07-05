Pune Rains: Fire Brigade Handles 29 Tree-Fall Incidents In 2 Days | Sourced

The Pune Fire Brigade has been responding to a series of rain-related emergencies across the city following continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days. Fire personnel carried out rescue and clearance operations at multiple locations, ensuring public safety and restoring normal traffic movement. No injuries or fatalities were reported in any of the incidents.

On July 4, firefighters responded to an incident at Wakdewadi on the Mumbai–Pune Road near Jog Centre, where a fallen tree had completely blocked the road leading to Spurti Society. Using an electric chain saw, axes, ropes and other rescue equipment, the team removed the tree and reopened the road for vehicular traffic. The operation was carried out by Station Officer Harish Bundele, Firemen Suresh Pawar and Rajendra Mahadik, Fire Helper Kunal Khandare and Driver Nitin Suryawanshi.

The Fire Brigade also reported that between 7am and 12 noon on July 4, it attended 29 tree-fall incidents across Pune caused by incessant rainfall. All complaints were promptly addressed, and no casualties were reported.

In another major operation during the early hours of July 5, at around 3:24am, firefighters rushed to Samruddhi Lake Society on Jambhulwadi Road after the society's compound wall collapsed onto a parking shed due to heavy rain. Teams from the Katraj and Sinhagad Fire Stations, assisted by fabrication workers, used angle grinders to cut and remove iron sections and roofing sheets. The operation successfully rescued seven four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers trapped beneath the damaged structure.

The rescue operation was led by Deputy Fire Officer Santosh Bhilare, along with Firemen Mayur Kate, Prashant Kumbhar, Akshay Devkar, Driver Sheikh, and personnel from Sinhagad Fire Station, including Sunil Diwadkar, Rakesh Bare, Sambhaji Atole and Adinath Pawar.

Later on July 5, another emergency was reported near Gavkos Maruti Temple in Kasba Peth, where a large branch of a jackfruit tree had fallen across the road, disrupting traffic. Firefighters used axes to remove the branches and restored traffic movement.

The Pune Fire Brigade has urged citizens to remain cautious during the ongoing monsoon and report any emergencies promptly so that timely assistance can be provided.