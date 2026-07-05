Shocking: Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Report Over 100 Tree Fall Incidents As Heavy Rain Batters Region | Sourced

Pune: Heavy monsoon rain and strong winds lashed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the weekend, triggering more than 100 tree fall incidents across the region. An elderly man suffered serious injuries after a tree collapsed on him in Pimple Saudagar, while authorities also restricted access to several tourist spots amid a Red Alert for heavy rainfall.

The most serious incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on Kunal Icon Road in Pimple Saudagar, where a large roadside tree fell on 70-year-old S.N. Kudale while he was riding a two-wheeler. He suffered a serious spine injury and was rescued by the police, fire brigade and civic officials before being shifted to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Over 100 Incidents Reported…

According to civic officials, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received 29 complaints of tree falls on Saturday, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded 27 such incidents. Including cases handled by the fire brigade and other local agencies, more than 100 tree fall incidents were reported across the Pune region over the weekend, officials said.

Fire brigade teams remained on alert throughout the day to remove uprooted trees and branches and clear blocked roads. In Wakdewadi, a fallen tree near Sphurti Society blocked the Mumbai-Pune Road before emergency teams removed it using chainsaws and heavy equipment.

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Residents Blame Authorities…

Residents blamed poor planning and inadequate maintenance for the repeated incidents. They alleged that while authorities respond quickly after trees collapse, little effort is made to identify weak trees or protect their roots during road widening, footpath construction and utility work.

Residents said that indiscriminate cutting of tree roots during infrastructure work weakens trees over time. He also blamed unscientific pruning for the increasing number of tree falls during heavy rain and strong winds. Residents have demanded structural audits of roadside trees, stricter monitoring of excavation work around tree roots and scientific pruning before every monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Pune Forest Department appealed to tourists to avoid risky locations, including forts, waterfalls and forest areas, as heavy rain continues across the district. The advisory covers popular destinations such as Rajgad, Sinhagad and the Lonavala region.

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Access Restricted At Dangerous Locations…

The department warned of landslides, rockfalls, falling branches and sudden rises in water levels at rivers, waterfalls and seasonal streams. Tourists have been advised to stay away from fast-flowing water, avoid landslide-prone areas and cliff edges, and postpone travel during heavy rain, thunderstorms or poor visibility.

Officials said access has been restricted at dangerous locations, while entry to highly unsafe spots has been prohibited. Range forest officers have been directed to carry out field inspections and regulate tourist movement based on weather conditions. Citizens have also been asked to contact the Forest Department’s toll-free emergency helpline, 1926, in case of any emergency in forest areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon remained active across Pune district over the past 48 hours. Neemgiri in Junnar tehsil recorded the highest rainfall at 121.5 mm, followed by Chinchwad at 77 mm, Malin at 63.5 mm, Bhor at 55.5 mm, Dapodi at 43.5 mm, Rajgurunagar at 42.5 mm, NDA at 40 mm, Dudulgaon at 39 mm, Narayangaon at 36 mm, Pashan at 33.4 mm and Shivajinagar at 30.7 mm.

Water Storage Improves…

The rainfall has also improved water storage in the Pawana Dam, which has reached 23.9% live storage, providing relief to Pimpri-Chinchwad’s drinking water supply and farmers in Maval. Officials said no water discharge from the dam has started yet.

Authorities also confirmed that a landslide near the Katal waterfall road beyond Rajmachi Fort, reported on Friday, has been cleared using earth-moving machinery, and the route has been reopened. However, commuters have been advised to remain cautious while travelling through ghat sections as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days.