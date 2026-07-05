WATCH: Two Injured After Structure Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi-Pradhikaran | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two people were injured after a structure collapsed in the Bhel Chowk area of Nigdi-Pradhikaran on Sunday afternoon amid heavy rainfall across the Pune district.

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The incident took place at around 1 pm and triggered panic among residents in the area. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

A fire department official said that when the team reached the site, they found that a safety wall had collapsed. Two workers were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"If rainfall continues, we will have to evacuate the nearby residential houses," the official said, citing the possibility of further structural risks.

The incident occurred as Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the region, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The ongoing rain has caused waterlogging, reduced visibility and slow-moving traffic in several parts of the twin cities. Monsoon-related incidents have also been reported elsewhere in Pune district, including landslides near Varandha Ghat, suspension of tourist access to Sinhagad Fort and damage to a newly constructed road in Talegaon Dabhade following a pipeline pressure test.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

(With Inputs From ANI)