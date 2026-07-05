Pune: Massive Tree Crashes onto Parked Vehicles At Wakdewadi, Trapping Occupant And Causing Extensive Damage | Sourced

Pune: A massive tree collapsed onto several parked vehicles near the Egg Hatchery at Wakdewadi on the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway on Sunday, causing extensive damage, trapping a person inside a car and disrupting traffic in the area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The huge tree came crashing down on multiple parked vehicles, including cars, an auto-rickshaw and two-wheelers, crushing some of them under its weight. Thick branches and the trunk completely blocked a section of the road, while snapped branches and debris were scattered across the area. The collapse also affected overhead utility lines, adding to the disruption.

One person inside a parked car was trapped after the tree fell on the vehicle. Local residents and passers-by immediately rushed to help and managed to safely rescue the occupant before emergency teams completed the rescue operation. The person escaped without serious injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eyewitnesses said the tree was so large that it severely damaged several vehicles, with some being almost completely buried under the fallen branches. The incident caused panic among motorists and people in the area.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot shortly after receiving information about the incident. Using chainsaws and other equipment, they cut the fallen tree into several pieces and removed it from the road. The clearance operation took considerable time due to the size of the tree. Once the debris was cleared, normal traffic movement was gradually restored.

The incident occurred amid continuous monsoon showers, which have weakened trees in several parts of the city. The collapse has once again raised concerns over the condition of old roadside trees and the need for regular inspections and preventive pruning before and during the rainy season.

Authorities are assessing the damage caused to the vehicles, while residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to identify and remove dangerous trees to prevent similar incidents in the future.