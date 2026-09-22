Pune: MPSC Students To Resume Agitation On Sept 27; Rohit Pawar Says 'We Will Protest, With Permission Or Without’ | FPJ Photo

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday said MPSC aspirants would hold a sit-in protest on Garware Road from September 27 at 10am after discussions with Pune Police. Police have not yet granted permission for the proposed agitation.

Pawar, who visited the Pune Police Commissioner’s office to seek permission for the students’ protest, said the students had originally planned to agitate on September 26 but had agreed that the protest should not take place during the Ganeshotsav period. However, he said the students would now begin their agitation on September 27.

“On September 27 at 10am, we will protest on Garware Road. We will definitely hold the agitation. However, before that, if the government wants, it can hold discussions with a 15-member delegation of students,” Pawar said.

The proposed agitation comes amid continuing concerns among MPSC aspirants over alleged examination irregularities, recruitment delays and the functioning of the commission. Students had earlier held a major protest in Pune on September 7, demanding action on their grievances.

Students demand MPSC chairman’s resignation

Pawar said the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar was among the key demands of the students. They are also seeking the appointment of officers such as Tukaram Mundhe and Sunil Gedam to head the commission.

He said, “The students are demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairman. They want officers such as Tukaram Mundhe and Sunil Gedam to be appointed to the commission’s top post.”

The students have also demanded that examinations be conducted offline and that the recruitment process for around 70,000 posts be initiated. Pawar said the students were particularly opposed to the proposed gradual shift towards online examinations.

Pawar said, “The Radha committee was formed before the paper-leak issue. If Radha madam is saying that online examinations will be introduced in phases, students are angry about it.”

The state government had constituted a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary V Radha to examine concerns surrounding the examination system. Students have previously demanded stronger action and changes in the commission’s functioning.

‘No division among students’

Rejecting suggestions that the student movement had split into different groups, Pawar said there was no division among the aspirants. He also alleged that some people who participated in a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were associated with coaching classes.

“There is no group within the students. Those who went for discussions with the Chief Minister included people from coaching classes. They were taken there by misleading them,” Pawar alleged.

He further claimed that notices had been issued to around 70 to 80 students and alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the agitation.

Pawar said the protest would be an indefinite sit-in and that some students were preparing to go on hunger strike.

‘Government should talk before protest’

Pawar said the government should hold discussions with the students before the agitation begins and claimed that he would submit documents and evidence concerning allegations against Bhimanwar to the Chief Minister.

He said, “If the government accepts all five of our demands, we will publicly felicitate the government.”

He also said the students would invite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in the agitation.

“We will request Rahul Gandhi to participate in the agitation. He may also come to the protest,” he said.