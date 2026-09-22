Pune: Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls On October 23, Five Seats Up For Grabs | AI Representative

Pune: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the biennial elections to five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies. Polling will be held on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

The five seats going to polls comprise three Graduates’ constituencies, namely Aurangabad Division, Pune Division and Nagpur Division, and two Teachers’ constituencies, Amravati Division and Pune Division. The terms of the sitting members are set to expire on December 6, 2026.

According to the schedule issued by the ECI, the election notification will be issued on September 29. Candidates can file nominations until October 6, while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on October 7. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 9.

Polling will be conducted from 8 am to 4 pm on October 23, followed by counting of votes on October 27. The election process is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

The five Maharashtra constituencies covered by the election are currently represented by Chavan Satish Bhanudasrao (Aurangabad Division Graduates’), Arun Ganpat Lad (Pune Division Graduates’), Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari (Nagpur Division Graduates’), Sarnaik Kiran Ramrao (Amravati Division Teachers’) and Jayant Dinkar Aasgavkar (Pune Division Teachers’).

The ECI also announced biennial elections to Legislative Council seats in Bihar, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The Model Code of Conduct for the elections has come into force with immediate effect in the concerned constituencies.