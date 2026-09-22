Pune: Thar Driver Tries To Run Over Police During Chase In Khed Tehsil, Arrested | Representational image

Pune: A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to ram his Thar into police personnel while fleeing from them in Vadgaon Ghenand in Pune district on Monday afternoon. The incident took place around 12.30 pm on September 21.

According to the police complaint, the suspect, identified as Sukhdev Hanumant Naik, was driving a Thar (MH 08 BG 6984) recklessly on the road between Moshi and Chakan and further towards Shikrapur. Police said the suspect collided with vehicles on the road, damaging them and causing minor facial injuries to a 20-year-old man.

Suspect allegedly rammed Thar into police vehicle

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel tried to stop the vehicle at Vadgaon Ghenand in Khed tehsil. According to the complaint filed by police constable Niroj Rajjak Shaikh, Naik allegedly drove the Thar directly towards the police personnel when they attempted to stop him.

The police personnel reportedly moved out of the vehicle's path to avoid being hit. The suspect allegedly then rammed the Thar into the government vehicle, damaging it. Police said Naik then turned the vehicle around and allegedly drove back towards the police personnel at high speed.

The vehicle allegedly struck the complainant, causing an injury to his right hand. Police have alleged that the suspect was attempting to kill the personnel during the incident.

Earlier collision injured another man

Before the confrontation with police, the suspect allegedly drove the Thar in a manner that endangered other road users. According to the complaint, the vehicle collided with witness vehicles while travelling from Moshi towards Chakan and then towards Shikrapur.

A 20-year-old man, identified as Avinash Govind More of Medankarwadi, suffered minor facial injuries in the incident. The vehicles involved also sustained damage.

Case registered at Chakan South Police Station

The incident was reported at Chakan South Police Station at 6.48 pm on Monday. Police have registered Crime No. 186/2026 against Naik under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109(1), relating to attempt to murder.

The case also includes BNS Sections 281, 125, 324(3) and 324(4), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as recorded in the police case details.

Naik, a resident of Arag in Miraj taluka of Sangli district, has been arrested. Assistant Police Inspector Dhaygude and Police Sub-Inspector Sukale are investigating the case.