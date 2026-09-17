Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO Cracks Down On Fancy Number Plates, Black Films & Vehicles Without HSRP | File Photo

Pune: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pimpri-Chinchwad, conducted a special vehicle inspection drive from September 1 to 15, targeting vehicles violating regulations related to number plates, black films and High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

During the drive, RTO officials inspected vehicles with unauthorised black films, fancy or attractive number plates, vehicles without HSRP number plates and luxury travel buses registered in other states.

A total of 395 challans were issued during the campaign, of which 167 were paid, resulting in the recovery of ₹8.09 lakh in fines.

Of the 16 challans issued for unauthorised black films, six were paid, with ₹3,000 collected in fines. The RTO issued 275 challans against vehicles without HSRP number plates. Of these, 106 were paid, generating ₹1.08 lakh in fines.

In cases involving fancy or unauthorised registration numbers, 59 challans were issued, of which 32 were paid, resulting in the collection of ₹20,500.

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The RTO also took action against luxury travel buses registered in other states. A total of 45 challans were issued, with 23 payments made and ₹6.77 lakh recovered in fines.

The RTO advised vehicle owners to immediately remove unauthorised or fancy number plates and install HSRP number plates as per government regulations. Vehicle owners have also been warned against using black films that violate prescribed standards and making unauthorised modifications that alter a vehicle's original structure or safety standards.

Officials said vehicles found with unauthorised number plates, black films or illegal modifications would face action under the Motor Vehicles Act and applicable rules.