Pune Activist Alleges Mantra Builders Distributing Expensive Gifts To PMC Officials; Seeks ACB Probe | Sourced

Pune: Pune-based activist Sanjay Kone has alleged that city-based developer Mantra Properties is distributing expensive gift hampers to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers to influence civic decisions.

Kone on Tuesday claimed that a large stock of designer bags and wooden gift boxes bearing the 'Mantra' branding was found inside the PMC premises and near officers' chambers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He alleged that the boxes, bearing the company's name and religious shlokas, contain puja material, bells, designer modak boxes and other valuables, and are being distributed on the pretext of the festival season to woo officers.

According to Kone, the gifts are aimed at achieving commercial objectives, easing tender processes, obtaining irregular permissions and clearing pending files.

Citing Rule 12 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, which bars government officers from accepting gifts from private persons or businesses, Kone said the alleged open distribution raises serious questions about administrative transparency.

Read Also Fake Kurash Certificate Case: Pune Police Crime Branch Arrests Kolhapur Couple

He demanded an immediate inquiry by the Municipal Commissioner and suspension of officers who accepted the gifts, strict legal action against Mantra Properties, and a detailed probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"This practice amounts to direct encouragement to corruption. If no action is taken, we will launch a strong agitation," Kone warned.

The Free Press Journal had approached the PMC and Mantra Properties for their clarification on the allegation, but neither responded until the article was published. Their responses will be updated in the copy once it has been received.