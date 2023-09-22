Pune: MPCB To Monitor Noise Levels At 18 Locations During Ganeshotsav

Representative Image | PTI

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will monitor noise levels at 18 locations in Pune during the Ganeshotsav with the assistance of a private firm, following the norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The monitoring is scheduled mainly for September 22, 25, and 28, covering various zones including residential, commercial, industrial, and silent zones. Although the notification was issued on September 20, the work order had been issued earlier this month, and monitoring was carried out on September 19 and 20 as well.

Meanwhile, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh recently issued an order extending the permissible hours for the use of loudspeakers until midnight for a total of six days during Ganeshotsav, in response to requests from Ganesha mandals and various politicians.

During the extensive Ganeshotsav celebrations, organisers often include orchestras and cultural programs that extend late into the night, leading mandals to request additional days for loudspeaker usage.

The initial permission allowed loudspeakers until midnight on September 23 (Gauri Visarjan), September 24 (sixth day), September 26 (eighth day), September 27 (ninth day), and September 28 (Anant Chaturdashi). The recent order now includes September 25 as well.

