Pune: MNS corporator slaps hospital official over bill

Pune: A non-cognizable case was registered against a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator here after he allegedly assaulted an official of a private hospital, police said on Friday. MNS corporator Sainath Babar allegedly slapped a manager of Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in the city on Monday.
Babar apparently had a dispute with the manager over the bill of a patient from his ward. CCTV footage from the hospital showed Babar getting up from a chair and slapping the manager.
"We have registered a non-cognizable offence against Babar under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC," said a senior official from Wanwadi police station.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)