Pune: MLC Neelam Gorhe Assures Mathadi Workers Of Govt Action On Job Security | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member and former Deputy Chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, on Wednesday assured Mathadi workers employed at government foodgrain godowns that she would take up their concerns with the state government and seek corrective action to protect their employment.

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Gorhe visited the indefinite dharna being held by government foodgrain godown hamal Mathadi workers outside the Council Hall in Pune and interacted with representatives of the agitating workers.

The workers have been protesting against a government order issued on April 24, 2026, concerning direct transportation of foodgrains at government godowns. According to the workers’ unions, the order could affect the employment of around 10,000 registered Mathadi workers across Maharashtra.

Gorhe said, “This is a question of the workers’ employment and their fundamental rights. The workers have brought inconsistencies in the government order to our notice. It is now the responsibility of the government to understand the facts and resolve the issue.”

The unions claimed that Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had assured workers during a meeting on May 26 that no Mathadi worker would lose employment. However, they said that even after four months, the April 24 order had neither been withdrawn nor amended through a corrigendum.

Gorhe said she would follow up on the matter with the government and seek a solution to the issue. As Bhujbal is reportedly unwell, she contacted his private secretary, Dayanand Chincholikar, over the phone during her interaction with the workers.

“I have spoken to the Minister’s private secretary regarding the workers’ concerns. A meeting has been scheduled at Mantralaya on October 6, where I will raise the issue of correcting the government order and securing the employment of Mathadi workers,” Gorhe said.

She also asked the workers’ representatives to submit copies of relevant government resolutions and orders, minutes or decisions of previous meetings and documents relating to court petitions before the October 6 meeting.

She said, “Before the meeting, the workers should provide all relevant government orders, previous decisions and court documents. Studying these documents will help us understand the legal hurdles and enable us to pursue the matter with the government effectively.”

The agitation has been organised by the Joint Action Committee and began on September 28. The unions said work at the government godowns was suspended on the first day of the agitation. However, from September 29 work was resumed, while representatives from individual godowns continued participating in the dharna.

Gorhe said she would also raise the pending concerns with Labour Minister Akash Fundkar, besides taking up the matter with Bhujbal. “If necessary, I will also raise the issue during the Nagpur session of the state legislature,” she said.

The MLC further highlighted broader concerns involving the registration and social security of Mathadi, godown, sugarcane-cutting and other unorganised workers. She also stressed the need for measures relating to maternity leave and protection for women workers.

The workers’ agitation is being conducted peacefully and in a disciplined manner, with the unions drawing inspiration from the workers’ movement associated with Dr Baba Adhav. Gorhe assured the protesters that she would pursue their demands with the government and seek a resolution protecting their employment.